Murphy Brown Cast: Where The Actors Are Now

Newsflash, slugger: "Murphy Brown" is still one of the best sitcoms of all time. Even though over 35 years have passed since it premiered on CBS, no other series — not even Aaron Sorkin's "The Newsroom" — has yet managed to recapture what Murphy and her team at "FYI" managed to uncover, largely through their ability to balance top-notch comedy writing with a refreshingly sincere respect for what it means to report the news.

Created by Diane English and starring Academy Award-nominee Candice Bergen as the titular journalist, the series' first 10 seasons broadly followed her journey to rebuild her career after seeking treatment for an addiction disorder while also navigating unique professional barriers due to her being a woman working in the news. When the series was revived for an 11th season in 2018, Murphy came out of retirement to combat a new age of misinformation and "fake news" — the result is arguably one of the greatest franchise revivals of all time.

It's been too long since we got an update on what the "FYI" crew has been up to, so we decided to do some digging of our own. From the series' foundational cast members to the new faces that joined for the farewell outing, we have all the highlights and headlines of what happened to the cast of "Murphy Brown."