Wednesday Season 2 Gives A Horror Icon A Killer Cameo Appearance In Its Opening Scenes

In what still stands as one of the greatest ghost stories ever put in cinemas, "The Sixth Sense" saw Osment step into the unfortunate shoes of nine-year-old Cole Sear, who was burdened with the ability to see ghosts. It's the kind of gift that would make him an ideal student for Nevermore, but Cole instead uses it to make Bruce Willis' psychologist realize why no one is listening to him and they're always getting chilly. Recently, he's appeared in some massively popular streaming shows that have also included a lot of blood and bodies getting piled up in horrible ways.

Prior to "Wednesday," Osment starred as one of the most powerful characters in "The Boys," Mesmer, who caught up in the mix between Vought and the titular team that still haven't brought them down. He's also had some dark laughs in "What We Do In The Shadows" when he took the part of Topher Delmonico bringing a similar level of gore from the superhero show as Laszlo (Harvey Guillén) and Nadja's (Natasia Demetriou) familiar before he turned zombie. And he was in the most recent season of "Poker Face," too. Unfortunately, his appearance as the Scalper in "Wednesday" is fleeting presence in the show's second season, but given how many vengeful spirits, living or dead, set their sights on young Miss Addams, who knows if he'll break free from prison and go after our hero further down the road.