Wednesday Season 2 Gives A Horror Icon A Killer Cameo Appearance In Its Opening Scenes
Spoilers follow.
Let a severed hand run in any direction in "Wednesday" and the chances are that it'll find a cast member that's an icon in their own right, particularly in the second season of Netflix's adored "Addams Family" spin-off. Not only are the likes of Luis Guzman and Catherine Zeta-Jones joining the fold once more as Gomez and Morticia Addams, there's also the likes of Steve Buscemi and Christopher Lloyd keeping school in session, too. Within the first few minutes of Wednesday's (Jenna Ortega) latest adventure, though, we get an appearance from an Oscar-nominated star, who is turning in a killer performance.
Proving that there's never a dull day for Wednesday, Nevermore Academy's model student has spent her summer vacation putting her psychic powers to use and trying to track down a notorious serial killer known as The Kansas City Scalper. Hidden under matted hair and looking like he's modelling himself off of Ethan Hawke's The Grabbler (whose set for a comeback of his own in "Black Phone 2" coincidentally), The Scalper is Haley Joel Osment, who made it big back in 1999 as Cole Sear in M. Night Shyamalan's best work and horror classic, "The Sixth Sense."
Haley Joel Osment adds another hit show to his credits with Wednesday
In what still stands as one of the greatest ghost stories ever put in cinemas, "The Sixth Sense" saw Osment step into the unfortunate shoes of nine-year-old Cole Sear, who was burdened with the ability to see ghosts. It's the kind of gift that would make him an ideal student for Nevermore, but Cole instead uses it to make Bruce Willis' psychologist realize why no one is listening to him and they're always getting chilly. Recently, he's appeared in some massively popular streaming shows that have also included a lot of blood and bodies getting piled up in horrible ways.
Prior to "Wednesday," Osment starred as one of the most powerful characters in "The Boys," Mesmer, who caught up in the mix between Vought and the titular team that still haven't brought them down. He's also had some dark laughs in "What We Do In The Shadows" when he took the part of Topher Delmonico bringing a similar level of gore from the superhero show as Laszlo (Harvey Guillén) and Nadja's (Natasia Demetriou) familiar before he turned zombie. And he was in the most recent season of "Poker Face," too. Unfortunately, his appearance as the Scalper in "Wednesday" is fleeting presence in the show's second season, but given how many vengeful spirits, living or dead, set their sights on young Miss Addams, who knows if he'll break free from prison and go after our hero further down the road.