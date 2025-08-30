20 Best Movies Like Midsommar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's not much out there like Ari Aster's second horror outing, "Midsommar." It's the ultimate break-up movie, where Florence Pugh's Dani ditches her self-absorbed boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor) in ways both satisfying and deeply disproportionate. It's about the seductive way cults make themselves your new family at the cost of everyone else. It's, similarly, about the seductive allure of Nazi eugenics. Everyone wants to belong. At Harga, the titular Midsommar festival, your hosts will make sure you fit into the right niche. Including the one six feet under.

While "Midsommar" takes a modern spin on all of these themes, its genre roots are old. Arthur Machen touched on the sublime attraction of obscure and dangerous faiths in "The Great God Pan," a tale that went on to inspire H. P. Lovecraft, while Mike Flanagan showed how easily one could dress those dangers in Christianity in "Midnight Mass." These tales are the folk horrors, the psychological religious horror, the stories that claw inside of us and ask what the redemption of our souls could really cost. There might be nothing quite like "Midsommar," but we do have twenty films that pull close to that dark little itch in the human spirit.

Get your curiously berry-color lemonade and your bear suit. We're the best movies like "Midsommar," with strange visions of faith and folklore.