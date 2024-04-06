The Wicker Man's Signature Bonfire Ran Into Trouble With A Goat's Bladder

The 1973 folk horror movie "The Wicker Man" is a terrifying trip into the potential dangers of religious fanaticism, but it was also pretty perilous to film as well. Some of the actors felt like making the movie was almost as horrifying as the movie itself due to miserable, wet Scotland weather and the film's dramatic climax that ends in human sacrifice. Actor Edward Woodward wasn't actually burned alive, of course, though his character, Sergeant Howie is trapped inside a massive wicker man effigy and lit aflame, and it was still pretty scary filming that scene because fire can be unpredictable. Perhaps even more unpredictable, however? Goats. There may be no creature on this earth more unpredictable, and in proper goat fashion, one of them was a real problem on the set of the most pivotal scene in "The Wicker Man."

It's pretty close to impossible to make a folk horror movie without at least one goat milling about somewhere, and there are loads of goats on the fictional Summerisle, which was filmed around the southwestern coast of Scotland. It only makes sense that a religious commune would have the animals for meat and milk, but one of them created one serious issue when it came to the final bonfire, courtesy of its little goat bladder.