12 Plot Holes That Completely Ruined Movies

Every movie has its flaws. Even classics like Steven Spielberg's "Jaws" and George Lucas' "Star Wars" stretch logic to achieve their storytelling goals, often to the amusement of audiences. "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" famously revealed its massive alien saucer during its magical finale by having it rise from behind Devil's Tower (rather than descend from space) simply because Spielberg thought it looked cool. Peter Jackson used a literal dead army to bring a swift end to the Battle of Minas Tirith in "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King," only to dismiss them before the final showdown at Mordor — where they really could have turned the tide against Sauron's forces.

These are minor nitpicks in otherwise stellar films.

Sometimes, though, a writer or director dips too far into absurd logic and creates a plot hole that undermines the entire story — perhaps even rendering it unwatchable. The following list highlights some of the worst offenders, though whether they ruin the film is entirely up to you. Read!