Willem Dafoe Had One Condition To Return As Green Goblin In Spider-Man: No Way Home

By the time "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was released on December 17, 2021, the world had been on lockdown or social distancing for nearly 21 months during COVID-19. The movie became a tentpole event that brought people back to theatres. Not only was "No Way Home" another thrilling adventure starring our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, played by the exuberant Tom Holland, it was also a nostalgic love letter to the millennial Spider-Men, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, and their iconic villains.

It was a comforting treat to see these beloved characters on screen again, especially the return of Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin. With his bulging eyes and Cheshire-cat grin, Dafoe's outrageous performance in the original 2002 film completely nailed the campy spirit of comic book adaptations, before many of them became too self-serious and overly dour. Dafoe was only willing to bring that flamboyant energy back to "No Way Home" if he was given a larger, more present, and tactile role in the story.

"To do this physical stuff was important to me. One of the first things I said to [director] Jon [Watts] and [producer] Amy [Pascal], basically when they pitched it to me, before there was even a script, was, 'Listen, I don't want to just pop in there as a cameo or just fill in close-ups. I want to do the action because that's fun for me," he told Mulderville. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" may be entirely fan service, but there's so much about Dafoe's performance that helps elevate it into a joyful cinematic experience that feels earned and not just pandering.