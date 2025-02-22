How Old Is Captain America At The End Of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame?
At the end of Anthony and Joe Russo's 2019 superhero flick "Avengers: Endgame," the beleaguered Steve Rogers, aka Captain America (Chris Evans), used a time machine to deliver the magical Infinity Stones back to their rightful places in history. (The Avengers had previously used the same time machine to retrieve them from the past, you see.) Cap's superhero compatriots expected him to return to the present when he was done, bur he did not.
Cap, you see, had expressed regrets over becoming a superhero. Working as a superpowered soldier devoted to fighting bad guy had robbed him of a normal life with a family and a home. Also, it didn't help that he was frozen in a glacier as a young man in the 1940s and remained in cryo-stasis for many decades, awakening in the 2010s. His old would-be girlfriend Peggy (Hayley Atwell), his age in the 1940s, had become elderly while he was frozen, kind of interrupting any romance they might have fostered.
So, instead of returning to the events of "Avengers: Endgame," Cap went back in time to some place in the 1940s where he and Peggy could once again be the same age and get married like regular people. He let his time duplicate take care of the heavy lifting while he retired, and aged through time at a normal rate.
He aged and aged as a normal man might, and eventually arrived back at the present, appearing to his "Endgame" cohorts as an old man (looking to be in his 80s). This was, for the other heroes, only moments after Cap went into the time machine. Cap got to have his cake and eat it too, serving as a superhero for years, yet also growing old with his beloved wife at the same time.
Because we are nerds who like to crunch numbers, we here at /Film have decided to figure out how old that elderly Cap was.
What year was Captain America born in?
Thanks to a letter read aloud in "Captain America: Civil War" (2016), we know that Cap's mother died when he was 18 in the year 1936. We also know that he was born on Independence Day, making his birthday July 4, 1918. Cap, back when he was still shrimpy little Steve Rogers, enlisted in the Super Soldier program (as seen in 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger") in 1942, when he was 24. The events of "The First Avenger" stretch into the year 1945, which was the year a 27-year-old Captain America was frozen in a glacier.
He was thawed in the present, which is to say 2011, the year "The First Avenger" was released in theaters. He was frozen for 66 years. Technically, then, Captain America is 93 years old.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe, from that point onward, pretty much follows a traditional timeline without too much time compression or flashes forward. The events of the 2018 film "Avengers: Infinity War," then, also take place in 2018, the year of Cap's 100th birthday. "Endgame," however, features a five-year time jump from the events of "Infinity War," setting it in 2023. By then, Cap is 105.
It was when he was 105 that Cap finally used the above-mentioned time machine to travel back in time to the 1940s. It's never explicitly stated what year he traveled to, but "The First Avenger" saw Steve making a date with Peggy in 1945, and he later lamented that he was frozen for 66 years before he was able to keep that date. One might assume, then, that he went to the year 1945.
But maybe not. We also have "Agent Carter" to contend with.
Agent Carter sheds some light on the timeline
There was, however, a spinoff of "Captain America: The First Avenger." The TV series "Agent Carter" (2015-2016) was all about the military adventures of Peggy, Cap's would-be girlfriend. That show was set in the years 1946 and 1947, and it was explicitly stated throughout the series that Captain America was still missing. We also got to see Peggy's personal life, and she wasn't yet living with the time-displaced Captain America. We can then assume that Cap traveled from the events of "Endgame" to sometime after the events of "Agent Carter." For cleanliness' sake, let's say Cap arrived in the year 1948.
At this point, Cap is 105. Subtract the 66 years he was frozen, and he is bodily 39. This must have been a shock to Peggy, who last saw Steve when he was 27. From her perspective, in the three years he went missing, Cap aged 12 years. Nevertheless, the two married and started growing old together, free from the responsibilities of superhero-dom. Cap seemingly sat out all the wars and conflicts that took place from 1948 through 2023.
And so: if Cap just started living through time at a normal rate, all the way to the year 2023, he would have aged an additional 75 years. That would make the elderly Cap 180 years old.
Subtract the 66 years he was frozen, though, and Cap would still be, bodily, a ripe old 114. The aged "Endgame" version of the character only looked to be about 80, but can assume his relatively youthful appearance was due to the Super Soldier Serum.
Since the events of "Endgame," it's been hinted that Captain America is dead, although it's possible he continues to live on in hiding, growing older and older. If Cap is still secretly alive by the events of this year's "Captain America: Brave New World," he would be 186.