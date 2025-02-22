How Old Is Captain America At The End Of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame?

At the end of Anthony and Joe Russo's 2019 superhero flick "Avengers: Endgame," the beleaguered Steve Rogers, aka Captain America (Chris Evans), used a time machine to deliver the magical Infinity Stones back to their rightful places in history. (The Avengers had previously used the same time machine to retrieve them from the past, you see.) Cap's superhero compatriots expected him to return to the present when he was done, bur he did not.

Cap, you see, had expressed regrets over becoming a superhero. Working as a superpowered soldier devoted to fighting bad guy had robbed him of a normal life with a family and a home. Also, it didn't help that he was frozen in a glacier as a young man in the 1940s and remained in cryo-stasis for many decades, awakening in the 2010s. His old would-be girlfriend Peggy (Hayley Atwell), his age in the 1940s, had become elderly while he was frozen, kind of interrupting any romance they might have fostered.

So, instead of returning to the events of "Avengers: Endgame," Cap went back in time to some place in the 1940s where he and Peggy could once again be the same age and get married like regular people. He let his time duplicate take care of the heavy lifting while he retired, and aged through time at a normal rate.

He aged and aged as a normal man might, and eventually arrived back at the present, appearing to his "Endgame" cohorts as an old man (looking to be in his 80s). This was, for the other heroes, only moments after Cap went into the time machine. Cap got to have his cake and eat it too, serving as a superhero for years, yet also growing old with his beloved wife at the same time.

Because we are nerds who like to crunch numbers, we here at /Film have decided to figure out how old that elderly Cap was.