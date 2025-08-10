Superman Actors Who Appeared In Previous DC Comics Movies And TV Shows

James Gunn's "Superman" heralds the beginning of a new era. While it kickstarts the first chapter of the DC Universe titled "Gods and Monsters," it still features a number of familiar faces who are no strangers to Smallville, Metropolis, Gotham City, or even Central City. Yes, more than a few "Superman" actors have appeared in previous DC Comics-related movies and TV shows.

Considering the sheer amount of films and series produced over the past two decades, it was always a likely occurrence, but it's surprising how many cast members of the 2025 film already have solid DC experience. In fact, when you get down to the nitty-gritty detail of it all, you'll find that the Guy Gardner role isn't the first time that Nathan Fillion played a Green Lantern. Unsurprisingly, Alan Tudyk's turn as Superman Robot #4, aka Gary, isn't his debut as the voice of a robot in this world either.

With that being said, let's check out all the "Superman" actors who graced prior DC projects with their presence. And before anyone asks, no, Dwayne Johnson doesn't reprise his role from 2022's "DC League of Super-Pets" to provide the barking voice for Krypto in Gunn's live-action movie.