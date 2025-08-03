The 12 Best Magic-Based Superheroes From Both Marvel And DC Comics, Ranked

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have been surprised to see Charlize Theron in the credits scenes of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," but comic book readers know just how important her character, Clea, will (hopefully) become. She's a citizen of the Dark Dimension, and was integral to Doctor Strange's first encounter with Dormammu in the comics as both his only ally and his eventual love interest. However, as the character's continued on in Marvel Comics, she's proven herself to be quite the sorceress of her own.

Clea's range of abilities aren't just limited to the typical strengths of Masters of the Mystic Arts, having many latent abilities as a result of her upbringing in the Dark Dimension. Though she learn how to cast powerful spells from Strange, she's also capable of flight and magical immunity just by virtue of being non-human. She's rarely even topped Strange in terms of magical ability, but recently in Marvel Comics she's inherited the title of Sorceress Supreme after Strange's apparent death.

While we still hope to see more of this Marvel Comics hero in the MCU, Clea's greatest magical abilities are sadly all inherently connected to her relationship with Strange, as proven by their ability to merge into one being and combine their strengths. Still, the title of Sorceress Supreme should not be taken lightly, especially for a character with as unique an origin as Clea.