Saltburn Director Emerald Fennell Confirms Her Zatanna Movie Is Dead At DC Studios

For all you "Saltburn" fans out there (we at /Film consider it the best "WTF Movie" of 2023), you may have to wait a bit longer for director Emerald Fennell's next project. In an interview on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Fennell confirmed her film with DC Studios — an adaptation of the magical comic book hero Zatanna — is not moving forward.

Fennell was announced as the writer of the "Zatanna" movie in March 2021, fresh off her directorial debut "Promising Young Woman" the previous year. She was not confirmed to be the director of "Zatanna" and from these recent comments, it sounds like that was never the plan. As Fennell explained, J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions, was set to produce "Zatanna," but Abrams' vision has been scrapped.

"No, it's not happening. This was before 'Promising Young Woman,' actually. It was when JJ Abrams had just arrived at Warner Bros. and they were going to reboot the [Justice League] Dark Universe. It was complicated because the regime, things change ... it's all classic studio stuff."

For reference, "Justice League Dark" is a recent comic creation (beginning in 2011 DC relaunch the New 52). It brings together the major magical characters of the DC Universe: Zatanna, John Constantine, Swamp Thing, Deadman, etc. Fennell says she completed a "Zatanna" script that was "reasonably demented ... in a good way," but with the shake-up at Warner Bros., there is no place for it in the current DC Universe.

Fennell doesn't go into detail about the "classic studio stuff," but a year after her involvement was announced, Warner Bros merged with Discovery. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has charged James Gunn and Peter Safran (co-heads of the new DC Studios) with overseeing all upcoming DC films and TV shows, and they've chosen to do a soft reboot. Hence, "Zatanna" and Bad Robot's Justice League Dark will be left sitting in a desk drawer at Warner Bros.