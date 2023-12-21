The 2023 /Film Movie Awards: The Best Movies, Performances, Characters, And More

During a recent interview with Deadline, Martin Scorsese was asked: "You're 80. Do you still have that fire to get right back behind the camera and get the next one going?" The legendary filmmaker replied: "Got to. Got to. Yeah. I wish I could take a break for eight weeks and make a film at the same time [laughs]. The whole world has opened up to me, but it's too late. It's too late." It's a sobering answer because the undeniable reality is right there: one day, Scorsese will be gone. And his loss will be a massive loss for us all; for art, for life, for cinema. For many decades now, Martin Scorsese has lived and breathed cinema. He is a walking encyclopedia of movie knowledge, and he is our greatest living filmmaker. With his latest film, "Killers of the Flower Moon," Scorsese shows that even at the age of 80, he is a force to be reckoned with, crafting a massive, epic, challenging film about the insidiousness of white supremacy in America.

It feels silly to say Martin Freakin' Scorsese, an acclaimed artist, is undervalued. But it genuinely feels like even after all these years, we still do not give the man his due. Hell, people are still upset he dared to criticize Marvel movies. Anytime he's interviewed now, some question about superhero films comes up, and he dutifully gives an answer that's dissected, aggregated, and regurgitated. But no one seems to understand movies (or pictures, as he'd call them) as well as Scorsese, who has the almost divine-like power to burn images into our brains with elegant camerawork. He's also a seemingly delightful little man, prone to an infectious laugh and not above making adorable TikTok videos with his daughter Francesca. He is devoted to all things film, founding not one, not two, but three different film preservation foundations: The Film Foundation, the World Cinema Foundation, and the African Film Heritage Project. And still, all anyone wants to talk about with the man are gosh darn superhero movies. As Scorsese heads into his twilight year, he deserves our adoration, our acclaim, our respect. There will never be another Martin Scorsese. We are blessed to have been able to experience his art. (Chris Evangelista)