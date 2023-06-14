Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Composer Included Goose Honking In The Score

Somehow, "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" managed to outdo 2018's "Into The Spider-Verse" in pretty much every way. Sure, there are some that don't appreciate the cliffhanger ending (which actually totally works, by the way), but generally the film has been received as a triumph of both animation and filmmaking as a whole.

And so it should. There's so much that makes Sony's "Spider-Verse" sequel great, from the multiversal storyline that champions our ability to challenge established ideas and the notion of determinism to the rich tapestry of artistic styles that form the movie's dazzling aesthetic. In fact, the aesthetic is basically a plot element in its own right, telling the story of humanity's creative output from the Italian Renaissance to the modern day. But when you have a movie that's as visually accomplished as this, often the sound design can go overlooked.

That's a real shame. In both "Into the Spider-Verse" and "Across the Spider-Verse," the audio is equally as important as the visuals. Of course, it didn't help that the latter's release was plagued by audio mix issues, which producer Phil Lord quickly addressed before Sony issued newly-fixed prints. But the sequel literally starts with sound, with visualizations of Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld)'s drumming filling the screen. And that symbiotic relationship between sight and sound only gets more intricate and compelling as the movie continues, with individual characters and their various universes further informing the soundtrack. All of this is thanks to returning composer Daniel Pemberton, who also threw in some surprising audio elements that might have passed you by on first watch.