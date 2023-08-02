Before Christopher Nolan, Oliver Stone Could've Made Oppenheimer

Director Oliver Stone, speaking from his Twitter account on August 1, 2023, mentioned that he finally managed to see Christopher Nolan's new hit biopic "Oppenheimer," and that he was incredibly impressed with the result. This is no small praise, as "Oppenheimer" might be compared to Stone's own work. Stone has made several stylized, big-budget biographies in his career as well, often peppering them, just like "Oppenheimer," with fistfuls of notable stars. He also likes to use multiple film formats, often flipping from color to black-and-white in the middle of a scene, a technique that Nolan also employed (the "present-day" segments in "Oppenheimer" were in black-and-white). Stone's biographies also tended to look at the wounded aspects of intense men, revealing how those in positions of power aren't always there because of resolute intelligence. Sometimes, ego is all that matters. "Oppenheimer" might be seen as a spiritual Hollywood successor to "JFK," "The Doors," "Nixon," and "W."

Stone loved Nolan's direction, and had several glowing things to say about lead actor Cillian Murphy's performance. He also noted that he had an opportunity to make a biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer himself once. Nolan's film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer," by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. This was a book that Stone knew and even attempted a pass at turning it into a movie. He eventually moved on. Stone tweeted: "Familiar with the book by Kai Bird & Martin J. Sherwin, I once turned the project down because I couldn't find my way to its essence. Nolan has found it."

High praise indeed.