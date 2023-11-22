Saltburn's Provocative Final Shot Took 11 Difficult Takes To Get Right [Exclusive]

This post contains spoilers for Emerald Fennell's new film "Saltburn."

In "Saltburn," Barry Keoghan plays a nerdy boarding school student named Oliver Quick who has trouble making friends at school. He eventually manages to attract the attention of Felix (Jacob Elordi), an ultra-rich and ultra-popular classmate that everyone, regardless of gender or sexuality, seems to be attracted to. Oliver and Felix slowly bond, and Felix offers to host Oliver at his sprawling estate, Saltburn, for the span of a weeks-long school break. There is a notable scene wherein Felix gives Oliver a tour of the manse, flippantly pointing out the various palatial rooms individually.

When finally at Saltburn, however, Oliver's true colors soon begin to show. He's not the shy wilting flower everyone had previously assumed, but a conniving sneak who has a plot of his own. It seems Oliver doesn't just want to be Felix's friend, but he also wants to be his lover. At the same time, Oliver seems to resent the strange, feckless disconnect the wealthy have with the rest of the world and appears to have no problems lying and manipulating Saltburn's denizens for his own insidious ends.

Without revealing too much, the final shot of "Saltburn" — in an inverse of Felix's tour — is a prolonged single take of Oliver dancing through the empty estate, bare-ass naked, celebrating his dominion over the home. The song "Murder on the Dancefloor" plays on the soundtrack. Where the previous denizens of Saltburn ended up, I will leave for Fennell to reveal.

Fennell recently sat down with /Film's own Jacob Hall to talk about her film and what was required to shoot Keoghan's prolonged naked dance. It seems it involved some pretty precise choreography and 11 full takes to get just right.