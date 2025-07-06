15 Best TV Shows Like Silo

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Why is dystopian media so popular? Perhaps it's to remind us that no matter how bad our world seems, it can always be much worse. Whatever the reason is, there's no denying that many of the post-apocalyptic movies and TV shows out there are very good, and that goes double for "Silo," one of the best shows on Apple TV+.

"Silo," based on the "Silo" trilogy of novels by Hugh Howey, follows a society that is forced to live in a silo stretching 144 stories underground. Those inside of the structure must obey various rules to maintain order and avoid being forced into the outside world. The show explores themes of how those in power manipulate others to maintain order, and the whole thing gets bolstered by a powerhouse performance from Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols, who soon begins unraveling why everyone's kept inside the silo.

"Silo" has two seasons under its belt with at least two more in the works. As you wait for more episodes to drop, here are some other shows like "Silo" to tide you over that utilize science fiction and/or twist-filled narratives to keep you on the edge of your seat while offering commentary on our world.