The 15 Best Classic Movies, Ranked

What is a classic? It's hard to define, and definitely overused. How many new things claim to be a "classic," yet fall from favor once the hype train moves on? Classics take time. Once the initial praise has passed and moved onto something shiny and new, we're left with the movies that people still talk about years or even decades later. Sure, many Academy Award winners are now considered classics, but many more are not (check out the worst Best Picture Oscar Winners here). Meanwhile, some certifiable classics never won Best Picture or were even nominated.

For this list we're defining "classic movie" as a film that was made before 1990. Not to make you feel old, but that gives the movie more than three decades to make its case for being a classic. I'll also only be including one director's best movie, lest this list become exclusively Alfred Hitchcock, John Ford, or Akira Kurosawa movies. While personal preference will inevitably play a part, I am striving for objectivity, ranking movies not only based on my opinion, but by their quality, influence, and what they continue to mean to movies — and the generations of moviegoers who still love them to this day. This is sure to inspire debate, and 100% will generate disagreement, but for my money, these are the 15 best classic movies of all time.