15 Best HBO Original Movies, Ranked

"How are they gonna help us if they don't know who we are?"

Ryan Murphy has been a force of nature on television for well over two decades now, with series like "American Horror Story," "Glee," and "9-1-1" standing out as not only some of his most popular works to date, but some of the most successful TV shows ever produced. With so many hits to his name, it's almost a shame that "The Normal Heart" flies under the radar by comparison — especially since one could argue it's the best story Murphy's ever helped tell.

Directed by Murphy and written by playwright Larry Kramer (who wrote the semi-autobiographical play upon which the film is based), "The Normal Heart" follows the fight for survival and acknowledgement undertaken by leaders in the gay community during the HIV-AIDS crisis of the 1980s. Mark Ruffalo stars as Ned Weeks (a character based on Kramer), an outspoken writer who helps found a non-profit to stop the spread of AIDS. While witnessing the rapidly increasing number of deaths and hospitalizations from the gay community and sharing the responsibility of bringing attention to the disease (despite the willful negligence of the U.S. government), Ned and his friends and loved ones fight for whatever hope they can find in one another.

"The Normal Heart" is still one of HBO's most acclaimed films, winning the Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie in 2014. Ruffalo was also nominated, as were his co-stars Matt Bomer, Alfred Molina, Joe Mantello, Jim Parsons, and Julia Roberts.