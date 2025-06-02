Al Pacino Starred In One Of HBO's Most Controversial Original Movies

True crime dramatizations have always been popular because the salacious stories at their center are guaranteed to draw an audience. The bigger the case, the more likely people are to tune in. Unfortunately, true crime also has to try and walk a tightrope between entertainment and depicting the truth, and more often than not, the people behind the shows and movies lean toward entertainment. Sometimes that just means minor inaccuracies, but other times it can paint the case in a totally different (and harmful) light, like Ryan Murphy's framing of the Menendez brothers in his "Monsters" series. That's a problem that's been around for as long as there have been true crime dramatizations, and one of the more egregious high-profile examples starred Al Pacino and Helen Mirren.

In 2003, actor Lana Clarkson was found dead from a gunshot in her mouth in the home of prolific music producer Phil Spector, who rose to fame producing groups like The Righteous Brothers and The Ronettes before going on to produce Ike and Tina Turner and collaborate with The Beatles. Spector was eventually convicted of second-degree murder in her slaying in 2009 in his second trial, after the first ended in a hung jury in 2007. In 2013, HBO released a TV movie about the murder called "Phil Spector," written and directed by "Glengarry Glen Ross" writer David Mamet and starring Pacino as the disgraced producer. "Spector" took some big liberties with the story, and people were absolutely furious.