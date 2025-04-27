The 10 Worst HBO Shows Ever

In its freshman marketing run, "Ballers" declared itself to be about three things on the surface — football, God, and family. Underneath all of that, these themes were wrapped up in a story that explores the nature of redemption and, more importantly, reinvention. It's chilling to look back on now, as "Ballers" arguably wound up helping to reinvent its star athlete for the worst seasons of his career.

Dwayne Johnson executive produced and starred on the HBO sports drama, which premiered on HBO in the summer of 2015. At the time, he had arguably succeeded in becoming Hollywood's most bankable blockbuster star, headlining $100 million+ budget films like "G.I. Joe: Retaliation," "Hercules," and "San Andreas" after breaking out of the "Fast and Furious" franchise. But while Johnson's films got bigger and bigger, the characters he played continued to get flatter and flatter, each one starting to resemble a flattering portrait of the actor's charisma and personal moral values.

We mention all this because "Ballers" – a shrewd mix of "Entourage" and "Friday Night Lights" in which the actor plays a crusading financial manager for NFL players — suffers one of the steepest declines an HBO series has suffered once it starts playing into Johnson's safe and seemingly self-aggrandizing career trend. By the time the tragic legend of his Spencer Strasmore comes to a close, there hasn't been much tragedy or legend for some time — only practiced speeches and smiles.

The show as a whole has a rigid "party on Saturday, church on Sunday, work on Monday" structure that runs counter to the psychological complexity and transgressiveness HBO is supposed to stand for. Given that the show ran for five seasons, found fans among U.S. presidential candidates, and helped kickstart John David Washington's acting career, it's probably the most successful show included on this list. Apart from being crowd-pleasing gridiron comfort food, however, "Ballers" was far from a touchdown, and arguably helped cement the most disappointing era of The Rock's career.