5 Most Underrated Jack Black Movies

The secret to a huge payday at the box office? These days, the magic name is "Jack Black." Between the record-breaking success of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (where he voiced the big baddie Bowser) and now the ridiculous performance of "A Minecraft Movie," Black is the man on top and can't be stopped. It's also unsurprising, considering he's been one of the most recognizable comedy faces in Hollywood for decades, with roles in films like "Saving Silverman," "Shallow Hal," "School of Rock," "Nacho Libre," "Tropic Thunder," the "Kung Fu Panda" franchise, and the recent "Jumanji" reboot movies (in addition to his band Tenacious D) keeping him a superstar.

Advertisement

But what about the roles that people might not be as familiar with? What about those hidden gems in Black's filmography that don't get as much attention because they aren't as showy as some of his more notable works? In honor of his continued domination at the box office, we've gathered a list of his five most underrated movies. An important note: determining whether or not something is "underrated" is wholly subjective. A movie like "High Fidelity" seems like it's still a relatively unknown film compared to something like "Kung Fu Panda," but it was still popular enough to have justified a spin-off streaming series in 2020 (and won a lot of critics awards), so there was a method to the reasoning in determining what was mentioned. If one of your favorites isn't here, be glad because it likely means it's already too famous to be featured.

Advertisement