Why HBO Canceled Martin Scorsese's Vinyl After One Season

Martin Scorsese's long and illustrious career in film requires no introduction. But has the legendary director ever dabbled in television? The answer is yes. From overseeing a few episodes of the HBO period drama "Boardwalk Empire" to helming the Netflix docuseries "Pretend It's a City," Scorsese has worked in the medium a few times over the years. In 2016, he was even involved in a rather ambitious television project: another HBO period drama titled "Vinyl," which he created in collaboration with Mick Jagger, Rich Cohen, and Terence Winter. The core idea was to capture the glamor and nostalgia of the record industry in the 1970s, complete with raucous spectacle and, maybe, a sprinkle of hedonistic excess.

Advertisement

However, the problem with "Vinyl" — which starts off strong thanks to its Scorsese-directed pilot — is precisely this desperate celebration of excess. Without something powerful or substantial to ground it, "Vinyl" fell into its genre trappings of nostalgia bait and began to flounder after a point. While HBO initially planned to renew the show for a second season, the decision was later reversed, and the show was ultimately canceled after its 10-episode first season. To understand HBO's reasoning better, let's take a look at what head of programming Casey Bloys had to say about the show's cancellation in 2016 (per Deadline):

"It didn't land. With limited resources, we didn't think the retooling was worth the producers' time if it would only move the needle a little bit. We will more carefully consider things; it's not something that I'd like to do or relish doing going forward."

Advertisement

While this is an understandable business decision, Bloys' statement paints an incomplete picture of "Vinyl," its ethos, and what it failed to achieve despite the involvement of talented creatives. Moreover, it's worth our time to dig deeper and examine the vision that shaped the project, as well as whether things would've been different if Scorsese was more involved with the HBO series.