Barry Levinson And Ben Foster On Telling The Harrowing Tale Of The Survivor [Interview]

Barry, you actually had a seminal experience of having an uncle named Simcha visit your home as a child experiencing PTSD symptoms as a Holocaust survivor. That was your gateway to connect to the material, correct?

Levinson: Yes, because you're seeing a man who came from the camps at the age of five, not knowing anything. That's where he's coming from. This guy showed up and turned out to be my grandmother's brother. I never knew she had a brother, she never spoke about the brother. He was staying with us for several weeks, and they put them in my bedroom in a cot on the other side of the room. The first night I woke up to him thrashing in bed, carrying on in a language I never heard. You knew something's wrong, and then he'd fall asleep. It went on night after night after night. Something was happening in the middle of the night, and then ultimately he moved on and no one ever talked about any of that. They may have had private discussions, but certainly not while I was in the room. I never found out until I was 16 years old when I was talking to my mother and then she said, "You know Simcha when he was in the concentration camp ... " I immediately flashed back, "Well, that's what those nightmares must have been."

That stayed in my head until I read this script and I thought, "Wait a minute, Harry Haft is basically dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder." That's what we call it now. An event ends, but it doesn't just end. The physical aspects of it end, but the mental aspects don't go away. For the soldiers we now see that these things are there. It's not like, "Oh, the Second World War is over, everything's better." "Vietnam is gone, everything is better." For some people that haunts them, and so that's the journey of Harry Haft: haunted by that, then ultimately having to get on with life and to become a real survivor.

A big chunk of this movie is set in New York City, specifically around the same era as your Baltimore movies. How does recreating post-war New York differ from recreating post-war Baltimore?

Levinson: Aside from the fact that they look very different. The focus is how do you make it look credible? How do you go about that? I don't know anything other than that's what you do, you want to make sure you know where you are. The fact is that he was over there in that part near Coney Island and all around it. That allowed us to be able to find period buildings. We did have to do some real CGI work for the boardwalk to make certain things and the crowds that you can see all through the beaches. We had to do a lot of CGI work, take out buildings, fix things, etc. Make certain things look a little better than they actually are right now in terms of color palettes and all that. Some of that work has to be done for it, but that's part of the territory. You can't have the camps look real and somehow the neighborhoods that he is involved in look fake in the late '40s, early '50s. You've got to find a way to somehow bring credibility to it because you don't want to undermine your film in terms of character performances or the story.