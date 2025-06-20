The 12 Best Rick Moranis Movies, Ranked

Movies about unlikely coaches leading a team of misfit kids to victory used to be a dime a dozen after "The Bad News Bears" showed how to do it right, and "Little Giants" follows a similar path with a few differences. Moranis and Ed O'Neill play feuding brothers who end up coaching opposing pee-wee football teams, with both taking it way too seriously.

Between predictable fart jokes, nerd stereotypes, tomboy tropes, and real NFL players doing some really bad acting, almost all of which is par for the course in '90s sports movies for the whole family, O'Neill and Moranis treat the material better than it has any right to be. As the "good" brother, Moranis pulls some surprisingly mean pranks, like having his brother arrested under suspicion of being a peeping tom and sex offender. As the "bad" one, meanwhile, O'Neill gets some contrasting tender moments with his character's niece on the opposing team. One might almost suggest the actors should have switched roles, except that O'Neill by that point was so well known as Al Bundy on "Married...With Children," and he was already stretching by playing a successful former football player.

Among the kids, Shawna Waldron as Moranis' daughter and Devon Sawa as her love interest show the most potential, and they would demonstrate it in subsequent projects.