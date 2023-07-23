Honey, I Shrunk The Kids Broke The Bank For Its Backyard Bee Riding Scene

Joe Johnston's family adventure film "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" was an unexpected hit when it was released in the summer of 1989. Modestly budgeted, the film starred Rick Moranis as an amateur molecular engineer and father of three who has been working on a shrink ray in his attic in his spare time. When his kids are playing around in the attic, they activate the shrink ray and are reduced to a tiny size. They are then unwittingly swept into the trash and carried out to the backyard. The bulk of the film is a trek the tiny kids take across the lawn, climbing enormous stalks of grass, befriending giant ants, and doing battle with monstrous scorpions. "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" famously played with the first of three Roger Rabbit cartoon shorts, "Tummy Trouble," likely contributing to its success. The film made $222 million worldwide.

"Honey" also spawned several little-talked-about sequels including 1992's "Honey, I Blew Up the Kid," the 1994 Disneyland 3-D short film "Honey, I Shrunk the Audience," and the 1997 straight-to-video film "Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves" (co-written by Joel Hodgson). 1997 also saw the launch of "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Series," which lasted for three seasons.

One of the highlights of "Honey" was a scene wherein the kids ride around on the back of a giant bumblebee. As one might imagine, a large portion of the "Honey" budget went to constructing both oversized sets for the shrunk kids as well as miniatures for the normal-sized adults, and the bumblebee involved both. In a making-of documentary broadcast on TV in 1989, the filmmakers explained that they did indeed build an oversized bee for the actors to ride on, but also a very, very expensive animatronic bee with animatronic kids on its back.