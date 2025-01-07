What Happened To The Cast Of Married... With Children?

Since its end in 1997, "Married... with Children" has maintained a legacy as one of the strangest and longest-running television shows of its kind. The Fox sitcom was, on its face, a standard multi-camera sitcom about a dysfunctional family and the colorfully zany characters that breezed in and out of their suburban enclosure. At the same time, it bucked contemporary genre conventions, daring to push the boundaries of acceptable behavior for sitcom protagonists while leaning into the surrealist subgenre — which, relative to the tamer landscape of TV back in the late '80s and '90s, surely must've surprised some audiences.

And yet, as odd and abrasive as the show could be, the series was reliably anchored by a powerhouse cast of comedic actors at the top of their game. This included Ed O'Neill, Katey Sagal, and Christina Applegate, all three of whom have been receptive to revive the series over the years despite going on to lead very busy and successful careers. Fortunately for them, an animated revival is reportedly in the works, with the original cast all on board to reprise their respective roles. While we await the return of the Bundy family with baited breath, we have almost three decades of work to enjoy from one of the greatest sitcom casts in TV history.