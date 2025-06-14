10 Best Alexander Skarsgård Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

2025 is quietly shaping up to be the Year of the Skarsgård. Coming off the science fiction blockbuster hit "Dune: Part Two" from last year, patriarch Stellan Skarsgård has once again helped elevate genre content with a stunning dramatic turn in the "Star Wars" prequel series "Andor" on Disney+. Meanwhile, Bill Skarsgård has returned to the world of Stephen King and Pennywise the Clown, reprising the role that made him a household name in the HBO series "It: Welcome to Derry." But perhaps most significant of all is the latest endeavor of Alexander Skarsgård, an arguably underrated member of the acting dynasty currently leading "Murderbot," one of the buzziest shows of Apple TV+ triumphant 2025 run.

It's possible Alexander doesn't get as much attention because his most high-profile swing at a blockbuster turned out to be a major box office bomb. There are no "Thors" or "John Wicks" on his resume (the closest it gets is a supporting role in "Godzilla vs. Kong," where the real stars are the CGI assets), and he missed out on his chance to go villain in James Gunn's "Superman." There is, however, an impressive list of powerful dramatic and comedic performances in their stead that have flown relatively under the radar — though they won't remain there for long, if "Murderbot" keeps proving how unmistakable his talent has always been.

Here are the best Alexander Skarsgård movies and TV shows to watch, ranked.