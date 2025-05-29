Stellan Skarsgård Had One Request For Luthen Rael's Andor Backstory [Exclusive]

The book has officially closed on the two-season saga of "Andor," but we're not even close to prepared to move on just yet. The second season will likely go down as one of the boldest experiments in all of "Star Wars," and a large part of that is due to the original characters that creator Tony Gilroy introduced to the franchise. In a franchise more obsessed than ever with nostalgia and legacy characters, I'm not sure anyone could've expected coming out of "Andor" with a healthy appreciation for people like Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), Dedra Meero (Denise Gough), or Syril Karn (Kyle Soller).

Out of them all, however, perhaps none stole the show to a greater degree than Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael. The mysterious and utterly ruthless operative brought a whole new flavor of rebellion to our favorite galaxy far, far away. Not only did he play an outsized role in bringing Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) into the fight against the Galactic Empire, but he basically created the framework for the entire Rebel Alliance while he was at it. Canonically, it's no exaggeration to say that no other individual — yes, Luke Skywalker and all his pals included — was more responsible for the ultimate defeat of the Empire than Luthen.

Crafting such a nuanced and complex person from scratch requires quite a bit of hard work, as it turns out. Gilroy recently sat down with /Film's Ben Pearson for an extensive interview, where he touched upon the attention to detail involved in bringing Luthen to life. In the latter half of season 2, we actually get a glimpse of Luthen's backstory and origins (tied to that of his tireless assistant Kleya, played by Elizabeth Dulau). According to Gilroy, this was only done after assuring Skarsgård that he'd avoid one particularly pesky trope: