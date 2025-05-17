Andor's Luthen Has An Even Darker Backstory Than You Probably Imagined

This article contains spoilers for "Andor."

The ending of "Andor" season 2 isn't the show's most bombastic arc, but it does provide some answers to questions we've had from the start. Despite the name of the show, Kleya Marki (Elizabeth Dulau) becomes the real protagonist of the final three episodes, which center around the arrest and death of Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) and Kleya's subsequent escape from Coruscant with the help of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), Ruescott Melshi (Duncan Pow), and K-2SO (Alan Tudyk).

When ISB supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) finally tracks Luthen down to his antique shop, he attempts to kill himself to avoid revealing what he knows about the Rebellion. Despite his efforts, Dedra's forces are able to keep him from the brink of death by bringing him to a hospital, where he's put on life support. Knowing that Luthen's secrets — which now include knowledge of the existence of the Death Star — must be protected, Kleya sneaks into the medical facility to kill him. These scenes are intercut with a series of flashbacks showing how the two first met when Kleya was just a child.

This is where things get really dark. Many fan theories have been formulated about Luthen's true origins, from the idea that he's secretly a Jedi Master to suspicions of former Separatist allegiance. The truth, it seems, is much more grim but also more fascinating. In the flashbacks in "Andor" season 2, episode 10, "Make It Stop," we see that Luthen was a sergeant in the early Imperial military and that he was assigned to a brutal, sickening, genocidal assault on a civilian populace somewhere in the galaxy. It's on that planet where he meets Kleya, a young refugee fleeing the massacre. This chance meeting, combined with the unmitigated evil around him, is what pushes Luthen to take up the Rebel cause.

