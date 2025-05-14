One Easter Egg Reveals That Andor's Luthen Rael Owns The Ultimate Star Wars Artifact
This article contains spoilers for "Andor" season 2.
This season of "Andor" has been momentous, dovetailing directly to the events of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." Even while tying up so many loose ends, it somehow manages to beautifully add nuance to the story and imbue it with even more meaning. These last few episodes contain surprises and shocks enough to keep us on the edges of our seats. One of the biggest storylines that got tied up was Dedra Meero's obsession with uncovering the identity of Axis. Like a ship in hyperspace bouncing too close to a supernova, her trip ended spectacularly, with the ISB agent meeting Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) in his antiquities shop to apprehend him as Axis. Instead of being caught to be interrogated, Luthen tried to end his life with an antique dagger and ruin all of Dedra's plans.
It was a satisfying moment, but nonetheless leads to a heartbreaking conclusion for Luthen and Kleya (Elizabeth Dulau).
Naturally, this alarming chain of events forced the Imperial Security Bureau to meticulously catalog the contents of Luthen's shop looking for clues, and there's one in particular that drew our attention.
The Ultimate Star Wars artifact is an Andor easter egg
Luthen's shop has always been a smorgasbord of "Star Wars" easter eggs. From its very first appearance on "Andor," fans have been spotting all kinds of connections to other moments in the "Star Wars" universe and other Lucasfilm properties. (Even the Sankara stones from "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" made an appearance in one episode.) It's no surprise that there would be some deep cuts hidden in the final shots of Luthen's shop. Items spotted in this episode include the headdress Senator Padmé Amidala wore in her refugee disguise as she fled Coruscant with Anakin Skywalker in "Attack of the Clones," as well as the skull of a Gungan, which feels a little morbid, but it's there nonetheless.
There was one artifact that Imperials scan in close-up, though, that portends something of even greater power and might be the sort of thing important people in this galaxy might be seeking. It looks like a slab of rock with three hands on it. At first glance, this might not be anything of consequence, but sharp-eyed "Star Wars" fans will immediately recognize the significance of this artifact and realize the power it might hold.
This seemingly innocuous slab of rock could very well hold the key to the infamous World Between Worlds.
The World Between Worlds and other stories
The World Between Worlds was a nether-world between time and space and the Force that Ezra Bridger found in the temple on Lothal on the animated series "Star Wars Rebels." He was able to access it through rock carvings of the Father, Son, and Daughter — Force Gods of Mortis — that were painted there. When Ezra shifted their hands into the configurations seen on this rock in Luthen's shop, he was able to create a door nearby that granted him access to this strange place. Inside, he was able to pull Ahsoka Tano out of her conflict with Darth Vader inside the Sith Temple on Malachor and deposit her in a later part of the timeline. It was a harrowing experience, because Palpatine had learned about it and had tried to access the doorway in another part of time through a different portal and was close to achieving that goal. Could the recovery of this artifact have helped Palpatine get close to that moment? It's possible, though difficult to tell.
Either way, this is a very powerful bit of archeology for the ISB to find and ties into "Star Wars Rebels" every bit as tightly as Mon Mothma's escape. It also ties into Dave Filoni's dangling threads on "Ahsoka," as the fallen Jedi Baylan Skoll is hunting for some incredible power such as he'd never dreamed of that was predicated on these same Force Gods of Mortis. Could this artifact have helped put him on his path? Only time will tell.
Of course, this could have simply been an interesting visual easter egg dropped in by the production designers and have no grander meaning other than the set dressers telling an extra bit of story that Tony Gilroy and team really don't have any idea about. That's the advantage of having knowledgable people working on your crews: They know which prop is going to tell more story by dropping it into the right place and which is going to break the story.
This was the right prop at the right place.
Both seasons of "Andor" and its theatrical follow-up "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" are all streaming in their entirety on Disney+.