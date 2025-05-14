One Easter Egg Reveals That Andor's Luthen Rael Owns The Ultimate Star Wars Artifact

The World Between Worlds was a nether-world between time and space and the Force that Ezra Bridger found in the temple on Lothal on the animated series "Star Wars Rebels." He was able to access it through rock carvings of the Father, Son, and Daughter — Force Gods of Mortis — that were painted there. When Ezra shifted their hands into the configurations seen on this rock in Luthen's shop, he was able to create a door nearby that granted him access to this strange place. Inside, he was able to pull Ahsoka Tano out of her conflict with Darth Vader inside the Sith Temple on Malachor and deposit her in a later part of the timeline. It was a harrowing experience, because Palpatine had learned about it and had tried to access the doorway in another part of time through a different portal and was close to achieving that goal. Could the recovery of this artifact have helped Palpatine get close to that moment? It's possible, though difficult to tell.

Either way, this is a very powerful bit of archeology for the ISB to find and ties into "Star Wars Rebels" every bit as tightly as Mon Mothma's escape. It also ties into Dave Filoni's dangling threads on "Ahsoka," as the fallen Jedi Baylan Skoll is hunting for some incredible power such as he'd never dreamed of that was predicated on these same Force Gods of Mortis. Could this artifact have helped put him on his path? Only time will tell.

Of course, this could have simply been an interesting visual easter egg dropped in by the production designers and have no grander meaning other than the set dressers telling an extra bit of story that Tony Gilroy and team really don't have any idea about. That's the advantage of having knowledgable people working on your crews: They know which prop is going to tell more story by dropping it into the right place and which is going to break the story.

This was the right prop at the right place.

Both seasons of "Andor" and its theatrical follow-up "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" are all streaming in their entirety on Disney+.