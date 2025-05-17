Andor Season 2 Delivers The Greatest And Most Tragic Romance In All Of Star Wars

This article contains spoilers for the ending of "Andor" season 2.

Romance has always been a core part of "Star Wars," whether its the combative flirtation between Han Solo and Princess Leia, the toxic, tragic relationship of Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala, or the forbidden love of Rey and Kylo Ren that launched a thousand fanfics. But never in the history of the franchise — from the movies and the latter day TV shows to the novels and comics — have we gotten a "Star Wars" romance as thoroughly explored, as beautiful and heartbreaking, as deeply compelling as that of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) in "Andor" season 2.

Advertisement

Personally, I didn't see it coming. It's clear in season 1 that the two have a romantic history, and that they both still care about each other deeply. But I didn't expect Bix to become essentially a secondary protagonist alongside Cassian in season 2, which covers multiple years of their deepening relationship. In a very real way, you could look at "Andor" season 2 in totality and declare Bix the true main character. Cassian's arc is left unfinished, only to be completed somberly in "Rogue One." Bix, on the other hand, gets both a cathartic ending and the final scene.

That ending comes without Cassian, of course, who dies in the 2016 film. But just before the credits roll on "Andor" for the final time, we learn that his legacy has been passed on — that Bix is living safely in peace back on Mina-Rau with her and Cassian's child.

Advertisement