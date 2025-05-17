Andor Season 2 Delivers The Greatest And Most Tragic Romance In All Of Star Wars
This article contains spoilers for the ending of "Andor" season 2.
Romance has always been a core part of "Star Wars," whether its the combative flirtation between Han Solo and Princess Leia, the toxic, tragic relationship of Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala, or the forbidden love of Rey and Kylo Ren that launched a thousand fanfics. But never in the history of the franchise — from the movies and the latter day TV shows to the novels and comics — have we gotten a "Star Wars" romance as thoroughly explored, as beautiful and heartbreaking, as deeply compelling as that of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) in "Andor" season 2.
Personally, I didn't see it coming. It's clear in season 1 that the two have a romantic history, and that they both still care about each other deeply. But I didn't expect Bix to become essentially a secondary protagonist alongside Cassian in season 2, which covers multiple years of their deepening relationship. In a very real way, you could look at "Andor" season 2 in totality and declare Bix the true main character. Cassian's arc is left unfinished, only to be completed somberly in "Rogue One." Bix, on the other hand, gets both a cathartic ending and the final scene.
That ending comes without Cassian, of course, who dies in the 2016 film. But just before the credits roll on "Andor" for the final time, we learn that his legacy has been passed on — that Bix is living safely in peace back on Mina-Rau with her and Cassian's child.
Andor season 2 puts Cassian and Bix at the center of the story
It's not exactly groundbreaking to declare that Cassian Andor is the main character of his own show. But more often than not, it's Cass and Bix as a unit who form the beating heart of season 2. The frequent time jumps allow the writers and actors to pack an immense amount of depth and complexity into their relationship, showing how they help each other through the numerous traumas, wounds, and emotional pits of life under the Empire. Each time the show jumps forward, they're still there, carving out a life amidst the dangers and tragedies of the rebellion.
Despite all the chaos of the show, Cass and Bix continually renew their commitment to a gentle, loving relationship. They have disagreements at times about his obsession with protecting her, but he listens when she makes her objections, and they move forward. In the season's second arc, Bix is at a real low point, tormented by nightmares from a collection of different traumas. But by the third arc, she's found a new sense of peace and purpose living on the rebel base on Yavin IV. There's a new kind of community — not the same as the one they lost on Ferrix, but united in a shared cause. We also see in that Bix has embraced a more tangible spirituality, tied to the Force healers and other spiritual members of the Rebel Alliance.
Her moments with Cassian on Yavin are some of the show's most beautiful. There is an inherent resistance in creating joy, the show seems to say — a victory against the Empire that cannot be suppressed. No matter their circumstances, Cass and Bix come back to each other and renew their commitment to a free life. That is, until Bix makes the impossible choice to leave him, knowing that their coming baby would push him away from the cause.
Bix leaving is tragic, but it's also beautiful
When Cassian returns from the brutal massacre on Ghorman and saving Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) on Coruscant, he comes home to Bix one last time. That night, while he sleeps, she records a message explaining her decision to leave. "I believe what you said," she tells him. "It is a choice. It just can't be me. I can't be the reason you leave here." As Cassian sprints to the main hangar, we know it's already too late. "We have to win," Bix says. "And I believe you have purpose in making that happen, I need to believe that. So I'm choosing for the both of us. I'm choosing the Rebellion."
Now, with the final episodes out, we know that there was another factor in her decision. Bix knew that if Cassian were to discover she were pregnant, no force in the galaxy could pry him away from her. And Bix has given up too much already, has seen too much violence, to allow someone she knows can make a difference to give that all up.
The real heartbreak comes at the end of the speech — a bit that, though Bix can't see the future, she seems to know will never be: "And when it's done, when it's over, and we've won, we can do all the things we've ever wanted. Everything we know we've missed. I'll find you."
"Andor" is, in many ways, a story about the persistent spirit of resistance — one that's passed down through generations, and which outlives its individual bearers. And in this way, though his body dies on Scarif, Cassian Andor lives on.