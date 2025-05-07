Andor Season 2 Uses The Force To Explain One Major Star Wars Mystery

There are a few things worth pulling out of this Force healer scene. First, she's right. Though Cassian denies it as superstition, we as "Star Wars" fans know that the Force is real in this universe. There is a cosmic balance that has its own interest in galactic affairs, and it pushes and pulls pieces around the board to its own ends. Cassian is part of that, as is the larger Rebel effort. It's fascinating to see this spirituality begin to influence the Rebellion — not because there are Jedi at the helm, but because the grassroots movement seeks conviction for the brutal work ahead. It feels quite natural that a group opposing oppression, fascism, and the destruction of the natural world would skew toward ideology that makes life sacred again and sees a divine sort of justice in the act of revolution.

Bix is a perfect example of this. After going through so much over the last few years (the loss of her home, horrific torture at the hands of the Empire, an attempted rape in season 2's first arc, and struggles with drug addiction as a result of those traumas), she finally seems to have found some new kind of peace on Yavin. Her spirituality, which Cassian rejects, is a tool through which she has found faith and hope again. While some have called "Andor" cynical in its view of the larger "Star Wars" franchise, this scene proves otherwise. It is as deep and affecting of a spiritual moment as this universe has ever had, and it ends with a truly tragic beat.

"Have you known him long?" the Force healer asks Bix after sharing her vision of Cassian. Casually dropping one of the greatest "Star Wars" lines ever, Bix replies simply, "I don't remember not knowing him." With a glint of hope, the healer offers, "Maybe you're the place he needs to be." But we know from "Rogue One" that isn't the case, and from the look in her eyes, Bix knows it too. At the end of this arc, she leaves Cassian, telling him, "I can't be the reason you leave here." It's heartbreaking, but with the silver lining that we all know how important his final mission will be.

The final three episodes of "Andor" premiere May 13, 2025, at 9pm EST on Disney+.