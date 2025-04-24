Star Wars Celebration Made Me Rethink Disney's Haphazard Handling Of The Franchise

It is undeniable that "Star Wars" is in a vastly different place than it was 15 or even just 10 years ago. Ever since George Lucas sold Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012, the franchise has expanded rapidly, with not just a new trilogy but also standalone feature films in-between the saga episodes and, more recently, several live-action TV shows and cartoon series — plus a final season of "The Clone Wars" and a whole lot of announced "Star Wars" projects that have yet to see the light of day.

Though some of these titles have been wildly successful, be it commercially like "The Force Awakens" or critically like "Andor," there's no denying the franchise is far from cohesive. Not just in terms of the wildly different levels of quality of the projects made in the last decade but also the differences in tone, approach, and even the genre of these "Star Wars" titles.

Now, an extremely online and extremely vocal part of the fandom would try to convince you that this is all terrible, horrible, no good, very bad news. These people believe that "Star Wars" should not expand to the level of a comic book universe like Marvel, that the franchise is no longer special because we get more than three movies every 20 years. Much like the belief that Marvel should have somehow decided to walk away from free cash and stop making movies after "Endgame" became one of the highest grossing movies of all time, the thought is that "Star Wars" should just slow the hell down and release a handful of titles per decade. According to these fans, the franchise would be better with titles that have a clear and uniform vision across the board, like George Lucas' planned sequel trilogy centered around microbes.

Sure, as I said at the very top of the article, the property has suffered from trying out too many different things and seeing what sticks, as opposed to forming a more cohesive plan. Yet, any doubts I've ever had about the effectiveness of the current haphazard "Star Wars" approach to vastly different stories all disappeared after three days at Star Wars Celebration 2025, which took place in Japan.