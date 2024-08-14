The Reason Rogue One's Diego Luna Didn't Think He'd Fit Into Star Wars

Although the Disney era of "Star Wars" has famously been a bit messy and overwhelming, there is one clear TV show that's shone above the rest. "Andor," the prequel to "Rogue One" following Cassian Andor and a growing rebel alliance, is a clear gem, possibly the best thing to come out of the entire franchise since "The Empire Strikes Back."

It's also a dream come true for Diego Luna, who plays the titular Andor. Although Luna was already a successful actor pre-"Rogue One," he had never been in something that felt like such a huge deal, like such an exclusive opportunity. "It was the first time such secrecy happened around anything I was going to be part of," he told Variety in a 2023 interview. "I was asked by my agent to meet someone for something that couldn't be said on the phone. I went into a meeting in a restaurant that was completely empty. There was a guy sitting in the corner with a computer open, and this was Gareth [Edwards], the director. I sat down with him, and it was just us for four hours."

Luna's biggest surprise, however, was just how little his accent mattered: "Gareth explained to me the whole film, and he said at the end, 'I would really like you to play this role.' I said to him, 'But I don't see myself here. I love these films, but how do I fit here? No one has my accent. I've never thought this could be possible.'"