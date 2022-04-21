The Northman Star Alexander Skarsgård Talks Maintaining Muscle, Learning Old Norse, And Mythmaking [Interview]

For most people these days, awareness of Norse mythology comes primarily from Marvel's "Thor" movies, which ironically feature your dad. Can you talk about some of the ways these original myths ⁠⁠— and the way they were perceived at the time this movie takes place ⁠— are different from our modern perception?

How this idea was born was basically about 10 years ago I started thinking about how I've never seen a historically accurate depiction of the Viking age. I've never seen a big, epic Viking adventure film based on the old Icelandic sagas that captures the laconic tone that's really harsh, just like the landscape. It started to percolate in my head about why I've never really seen that. I think that the "Thor" movies are wonderful, and they obviously take a lot of creative freedom. They're very inspired by a lot of the old sagas and have elements of them, but they've turned into something else. I think they're very entertaining. Taika [Waititi, director of "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Thor: Love and Thunder"] is a dear friend of mine, he did an amazing job on his "Thor" movie. I loved it, thought it was super funny, but again was wondering why there had never been a more realistic or more grounded Viking movie.

That's basically how it all started. I wanted to have an opportunity to go deeper into the Norse mythology, really get into the headspace of a Viking 1000 years ago. How would someone like Amleth perceive the world? Can we, as an audience, see the world through his eyes? Can we understand his relationship to fate, to the Norns, to the spirits inside of him? The woods, the gods, the deities, all those aspects. It's such a rich culture and a wild mythology. It's like a religion created by people on shrooms. Basically, I had the desire to tell the story through the eyes of someone who actually lived 1000 years ago in Northern Europe.