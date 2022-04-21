The Northman Director Robert Eggers Talks Norse Myth And Conan Influences [Interview]

Most modern audiences' conception of Norse mythology comes from the "Thor" movies. What are some aspects about those myths which have been lost in translation that you wanted to get across in your movie?

Since Wagner put horns on helmets in his operas in the 19th century, pop culture has been reinventing Vikings to be whatever they want. I'm grateful these Marvel movies with Thor and Loki are popular right now. I'm even more grateful to the "Vikings" TV show and everything that spawned. But again, the popular image of a Viking that comes from that show, that is copied by all these other shows and video games, has nothing to do with Vikings — which is totally okay! I say in the press notes something absurd like, "I wanted to make the definitive Viking movie," but in a strange way because no one's ever tried to make a historically accurate Viking movie aside from one tiny Icelandic film. If I was gonna say, "I'm gonna make the definitive Western" or "the definitive science fiction movie," someone could justifiably shoot me in the head, but there might be an opportunity to do something here, so I seized it.

Was that tiny movie the Mads Mikkelsen one, "Valhalla Rising?"

Oh, no. I mean, there's some things that are quite accurate about that, some things that are not, but there's a movie about The Gisli Saga from the early '80s or late '70s called "The Outlaw," which is interesting. It is the only other film that I know of in cinema history that features a Knattleikr game.