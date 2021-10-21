Shooting The Credits Scene For Thor Was Such A Disaster That It Changed Production For The Avengers

While post-credits scenes have been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the very beginning, it turns out the one from "Thor" may have been one of the most influential in the franchise's history. Albeit in a roundabout way, as revealed in the new book "The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

We recently ran a review of the book, for those who may want to look into picking up a copy. But we're here to discuss a particularly interesting tidbit related to the "Thor" post-credits scene. Apparently, as revealed in the book, this scene became such a pain to shoot that it ultimately shaped the way all future MCU movies were shot, particularly as it relates to 3D. Joss Whedon, who directed "The Avengers," directed the post-credits sequence in "Thor," which sees Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury meeting with Stellan Skarsgard's Erik Selvig to discuss the Tesseract.

The key here is not so much that Whedon wanted to shoot the scene, or the scene itself, but more so that the filmmaker used the sequence as a test as to whether or not they would shoot "The Avengers" with 3D cameras. While Whedon advocated for it, the process proved to be far too complicated and agonizing.