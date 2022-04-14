The Similarities Between Alexander Skarsgard's True Blood And The Northman Characters Are 'Not A Complete Coincidence'

In "True Blood," Eric Northman was obviously a vampire, and an ancient one at that, as he was over a 1,000 years old. In season 3, Eric's backstory was revealed: his father, Ulfrik, was a Viking king who was killed during a sudden werewolf attack in their home (the werewolves killed Eric's entire family and handed Ulfrik's crown to a cloaked figure). Before his father died, Eric made a promise of avenging him and spent most of his time searching for his father's killer in Scandinavia. On the verge of death during a battle, Eric was turned by the vampire Godric, which made him an immortal from that moment on.

Sounds familiar? Well, not the vampire part, but most of the beats of Eric's origin story in "True Blood" are intensely similar to Amleth's in "The Northman," as the Eggers film is a tale of revenge, betrayal, and mysticism in the Viking era. Revenge tales that stem from familial loss are not rare by any means, as the Scandinavian folk tale of Amleth eventually led to William Shakespeare's "Hamlet," birthing similar stories down the line.

Skarsgård also talked about the experience of filming the "True Blood" scenes that revealed his character's Viking origins:

"Malibu Canyon [in California] doubled for Sweden, but they were a couple of amazing days. I loved it so much. There was something coming out where I was starting to feel like, 'How amazing would it be to tell a Viking story on a bigger canvas, on a more epic scale — not just [with] a two-day flashback but actually have a whole Viking journey?'"

While Skarsgård's dream of making an authentic Viking saga did not become a reality right after, things fell perfectly into place once he was cast in the role of Amleth in "The Northman." The result is a brutal, glorious saga that is truly Eggers-ian in tone, boasting of massive scope and scale, along with remarkable faithfulness to Scandinavian lore.

"The Northman" will hit theaters on April 22, 2022.