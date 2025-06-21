12 Best Comic Books Outside Of Marvel & DC, Ranked

We have already covered the greatest DC Comics ever, as well as various countdowns of the best of the best from Marvel, but let's be real for a second: the indie market has its fair share of seminal comic books too. For many readers, that's where the real magic happens, as creatives play outside of the assigned sandboxes and free from corporate oversight and meddling. The only limit here is where their imagination takes them.

But how do you pick the best comic books outside of Marvel and DC? It isn't an easy task and requires a few considerations. Ultimately, it comes down to being a mix of universally popular series and personal preference, but also analyzing the books' wider influence on pop culture. Did they lead to on-screen adaptations or video games? Did they force the industry to up its game? Those types of questions. In addition to this, there was an avoidance of purely graphic novel releases — that's for a separate feature for some other time.

With that said, let's get down to business and uncover the best indie comics. A number of impressive titles, such as Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's "Paper Girls" and Scott Snyder and Jock's "Wytches," narrowly missed out on this list, but you should read them too. You know what? Reading comics is sage advice in general, so do it.