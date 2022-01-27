Ron Perlman, Legend, Still Wants To Make Hellboy 3

There are always a few movies that inevitably get left out of the mainstream "Best superhero movies ever" conversation, merely because they existed before the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever arrived on the scene. M. Night Shyamalan's "Unbreakable" still holds up as one of the best depictions of a "realistic" superhero — it's as ahead of its time as movies can get. The other major example of this phenomenon would be Guillermo del Toro's "Hellboy" duology, which would've rounded out its story with a crowd-pleasing third film if only we lived in an ideal world. Thankfully, the trilogy that wasn't to be still inspires fierce devotion and passion among its fans, which has helped the two movies grow from cult classics to something more closely resembling classics in their own right (though we still have some more work to do in that department to make it officially official, I think).

Though Hellboy himself, actor Ron Perlman, gave his blessing for the reboot, the disappointing film only led to even more cries to give del Toro another shot at a trilogy-capping "Hellboy" movie. As a matter of fact, fans aren't the only ones still holding out hope for a third movie, even all these years later. The always-outspoken star did his usual thing in a recent interview with Independent, commenting on everything and anything from his withering disdain for former President Donald Trump to the scourge of anti-vaxxers to, most amusingly, some choice quotes aimed at those who didn't particularly care for the Adam McKay film that Perlman appeared in, "Don't Look Up."

In the midst of all this, talk turned towards his lead performances in "Hellboy" and "Hellboy II: The Golden Army." Though readers will have to parse through some of his mixed feelings about starring as the fan-favorite demon once more, we can safely consider Perlman to be vocally pro-"Hellboy 3."