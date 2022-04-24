Bone Creator Jeff Smith Vents Frustration Over Netflix Cancellation (With A Comic Strip)

To provide some context, Nickelodeon and Paramount's adaptation of "Bone" was in the works during the late 1990s. But when they pushed to aim the film at a younger audience and insert pop songs from NSYNC and Britney Spears into the movie, Smith and the studio began to butt heads. In an interview from 2003 with Ain't It Cool News, the creator shared that he was very much against the music choices.

"In the late '90s, I was really adamant that there would be no songs in the movie — because all animated feature films seem to have these awful formulaic songs. I think that's a law somewhere — 'Animated film for kids? Put some crappy songs in it!' [...] "But Nickelodeon did agree to no songs. In writing. So this pop-song thing was probably the turning point in the whole affair for me; this was about a year-and-a-half in. [...] But one day after lunch we sat down ... and the executive there turned to me and said, "Okay. We can get $12 million right now if we put a pop song in the movie. So, Jeff — do you see somewhere in the body of the film where we could put a Britney Spears or an NSYNC song?" "And I just turned and looked at [my wife and business manager] Vijaya, we looked at each other, and I said, 'No.' I mean, that's not the kind of movie that we were making. I mean, you wouldn't put a Britney Spears song in the middle of 'The Empire Strikes Back' or the middle of 'Lord of the Rings.' [...] Things went downhill rapidly after that. I think I became, instead of 'the director and the writer,' I suddenly became 'the creator who was being too protective of his little baby.'"

Later, after the film rights had lapsed and reverted back to Smith, Warner Bros. picked up the ball in 2008 to run with it. Like the George Lucas and Peter Jackson sagas that inspired Smith for the big screen version of his story, WB planned to make a trilogy of epic computer-animated "Bone" movies. After a few scripts were rejected, Patrick Sean Smith, the creator of ABC Family (now Freeform) series "Greek," boarded the project as a writer in 2012, along with "My Best Friend's Wedding" filmmaker P.J. Hogan as the director. The team went back to the drawing board in 2016 when screenwriter Adam Kline teamed with "Kung Fu Panda" director Mark Osborne to give the project one more good college try for Warner Animation Group before it faded into the ether once again.

Another old saying in the entertainment business is, "Never say never." You really never know what projects could be resurrected from the dead and saved from developmental hell on any given day. Although, based on his reaction to the Netflix news, it doesn't sound like Smith is willing to go through all of this again for what would be the fourth time. And honestly, who could blame him? At least we can still go to our local comic shops to pick up new editions of the "Lord of the Rings"-meets-"Looney Tunes" masterpiece, and enjoy "Bone" that way.