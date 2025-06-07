Actors You Didn't Realize Were In How I Met Your Mother

When "How I Met Your Mother" premiered in 2005, the CBS series earned some positive murmurs amongst sitom fans. Though the story of young adults dating and falling in love in New York City is not new territory for television, the unique thing about this show was framing it as a father recounting the story of how he and his friends eventually met the mother of his children (plus every quirky, hilarious, and meaningful moment in between).

But by the time the second season rolled around, the series starring Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Alyson Hannigan, and Neil Patrick Harris had entered the zeitgeist and captured the attention of many viewers. Phrases made popular by Harris' Barney Stinson like "Challenge accepted!" and "Legen... wait for it... DARY!" entered the modern lexicon and were repeated by people across many demographics. And the conversation about Craig Thomas and Carter Bays' creation would continue for the duration of the show's run, even for years past the divisive 2014 series finale.

Now, the discussion has been reignited once again, thanks to the new rewatch podcast from co-creator Thomas and star Radnor called "How We Made Your Mother." This endeavor came to be because the actor's wife had never seen the show, so the duo will get to share the iconic moments from HIMYM like the Naked Man, the Blitz, and the Slap Bet. Although, as fans prepare to jump back into the world of Ted Mosby, Robin Scherbatsky, and the whole gang once again, here are some actors who didn't realize were on "How I Met Your Mother," or maybe you forgot about their appearance.