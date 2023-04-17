Quasi Creators Broken Lizard On Their New Period Comedy And Unmade Projects [Exclusive Interview]

I saw this is based on a character you used to do, Steve, over 20 years ago. This is an old character. Was the hunchback always a part of it, and was that something you regretted once you got to filming?

Lemme: The only part of it from the original person who this was based on was the mouth. I worked with a guy at a record store who spoke out of the side of his mouth like this [imitates speaking out of the side of his mouth], and he would talk about how the saxophone was the loneliest of all the instruments, and you'd play the hot sweaty blues. This guy always complained about not having love in his life.

I would come back to these guys, we were hanging out, we would riff on this character and slowly conjured up this character who was just lonely and lovelorn. We made him a hunchback in ancient France. Then we had him caught in this situation between the pope and the king. Then ultimately, we made him a virgin and he had never experienced love. He had a friend who was constantly backstabbing him or condescending to him. Then we realized we could play these multiple parts. This thing just grew out of that. I guess that was the seed that started this.

Soter: But I'm remembering now why I liked that character in the first place, as I sit here now, because I'm on the right side of you. So from my point of view, your mouth disappears –

Stolhanske: You have no mouth.

Soter: There's no mouth there, and it's just the weirdest, funniest thing. Stuff that cracks us up.

Stolhanske: But he had to take a lot of Advil from being hunched over. And your hips and back got sore, right?

Lemme: Yeah, my hips and back would get sore. My cheeks would get fatigued. And then my cheek muscles actually, it feels like they're on a swivel now. Now when I talk, sometimes my mouth just goes over there when I want to side-mouth somebody.