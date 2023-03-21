Quasi Trailer: A Satirical Reimagining From The Minds Behind Super Troopers

The "Monty Python" film series is something of a legend in and of itself. The franchise is utterly beloved by comedy enthusiasts, and though we've had a lot of great comedic groups come together to make films since — The Lonely Island, anyone? — none have had quite the same spark as those English comics. That said, we may finally get our generation's answer to "Monty Python's The Holy Grail" in "Quasi," a new Hulu comedy that centers on a satirical look at Quasimodo, aka the Hunchback of Notre Dame.

In the film's trailer, we meet Quasi, a hunchback who wins the papal lottery in his village and gets to have his confessions heard by the visiting Pope — a prospect that is seemingly positioned as a way for him to turn his life around with a stroke of a miracle he never expected. Considering this is a comedy from the team that made "Super Troopers" and "Beerfest," though, it should come as no surprise that chaos subsequently ensues after Quasi's selection.

According to Searchlight Pictures via YouTube, the film's synopsis is thus: