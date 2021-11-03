Quasi: Broken Lizard Is Making A Comedic Vision Of The Hunchback Of Notre Dame For Hulu

According to the press release, the film follows a "hapless hunchback who only yearns for love, but finds himself in the middle of a murderous feud between the Pope and the King of France when each orders the hunchback to kill the other."

That's definitely a comedic take on Victor Hugo's gothic novel. "The Hunchback of Notre-Dame," published in 1831, follows Quasimodo as he falls in love with the beautiful Romani woman Esmerelda. The only problem is that she's also caught the eye of Captain Phoebus and Archdeacon Claude Frollo. The men all fight for Esmerelda's affections and in the end, she ends up being wrongly hanged for a murder Quasimodo committed. The titular hunchback then crawls into a mass grave beside her and dies, and their intertwined skeletons are found decades later. That's not exactly the stuff of gut-busting laughs. Good thing the Broken Lizard crew decided to turn this into something a little sillier, bringing in a royal feud with the Vatican instead of staring directly into the existential abyss.

Broken Lizard's Kevin Heffernan is set to direct. He wrote the script along with the rest of Broken Lizard, which includes members Jay Chandrasekhar, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhankse. They will all executive-produce and star. "Quasi" will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., on Star+ in Latin America, and on Disney+ everywhere else. The movie will also feature "The Orville" star Adrianne Palicki in an unknown role, though Esmerelda is probably a safe bet.