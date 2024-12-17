Why John Cho Signed On To Star Trek Without Reading A Script

The raison d'être of J.J. Abrams' 2009 "Star Trek" film was to reboot the original "Star Trek" timeline with younger, more impulsive, sexier versions of the Enterprise crew. It was set a few years before the events of "Star Trek," and all the characters were just starting out, some of them fresh from Starfleet Academy, allowing the film's writers to make them less professional/diplomatic and more passionate/violent. Captain Kirk, played by 35-year-old William Shatner in 1966, was now played by the 29-year-old Chris Pine. Spock actor Leonard Nimoy, also 35 when "Star Trek" began, was replaced by Zachary Quinto, 32 (but looking much younger).

Curiously, Sulu actor George Takei was 29 when he first appeared on "Star Trek," while his 2009 replacement, actor John Cho, was already 37. This, it seems, is a testament to Cho's youthful appearance; he looked younger at 37 than Takei did at 29.

The 2009 "Star Trek" movie was a big deal. Four years prior, "Star Trek: Enterprise" had been unceremoniously canceled after only four seasons, and it seemed as if "Star Trek" would never return. The rebooted 2009 film was taken over by an entirely new creative team, and its high-octane action and flashy young cast snagged the attention of a mass audience. "Star Trek" made $385 million, the biggest hit in the franchise's history.

Naturally, actors fought tooth and nail to get roles in Abrams' project. Once you're associated with "Star Trek," Trekkies never forget. It's likely every young actor in Hollywood aimed to gain the attention that "Star Trek" would bring. John Cho was so enthused, in fact, that he signed on to play Sulu before he even looked at a script. He admitted as much in a 2011 interview with StarTrek.com, saying that he wasn't concerned with his amount of screen time until he was already committed.