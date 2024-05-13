One Original Star Trek Guest Actor Wasn't Fully On Board With The Naked Time Episode

In the "Star Trek" episode "The Naked Time" (September 29, 1966), the Enterprise arrives at the crumbling planet Psi 2000 to retrieve the scientists working at a research laboratory located there. The Enterprise crew members find everyone has already died, their bodies laid out in bizarre, unexpected ways, all of them frozen by a malfunctioning environmental control unit. The room is frozen and the away mission wears full-body protective gear. While alone, Lieutenant Joe Tormolen (Stewart Moss) has an itch and removes a protective glove. He becomes infected with ... something

After beaming back, Tormelon begins behaving strangely. He sweats a lot and seems to have itchy palms. He's also surly and combative as if he's had too much gin.

Sure enough, Tormelon — as Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley) discovers — has contracted a bizarre virus that essentially forces his body to be drunk. Tormelon is an angry drunk, sadly, so he gets into fights and even comes to blows with a fellow officer in the mess hall. He also, without realizing it, has already spread the virus. It will eventually make its way through the whole ship. This is an issue, as no one is sober enough to steer the Enterprise away from the collapsing Psi 2000, which threatens to crush the ship.

Moss would return to "Star Trek" for the episode "By Any Other Name," playing an alien named Hanar. In 2015, StarTrek.com caught up with Moss to talk about his two appearances, and Moss revealed that he had some nerdy nitpicks about his character. It seems that even as early as the fourth episode of "Star Trek," actors were already "correcting" authors on their view of Starfleet officers. Moss objected to Tormelon's rash glove removal.