How A Pile Of Old Sheepskins Saved Star Trek's A Private Little War

In the "Star Trek" episode "A Private Little War," Captain Kirk (William Shatner) finds himself in the middle of an ethical conundrum. The primitive, agrarian society on the planet Neural, ordinarily peaceful and gentle, has suddenly been granted access to rifles, a technology far ahead of their capabilities. It seems that an evil Klingon named Krell (Ned Romero) has been arming half of the Neural citizens, hoping to perpetuate a vicious civil war. Kirk's initial instinct is to arm the losing side with the same weapons, although others point out that doing so would merely escalate the conflict, not end it. Kirk argues that the losing side would, with weapons, at least be given a fighting chance.

This is, of course, a heavy-handed, Roddenberrian deconstruction of the Vietnam War, which was happening contemporaneously. In "Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry's eyes, Americans were interfering in a civil war they had no vested interest in.

What happens at the end of "A Private Little War" can be debated. Kirk gives an order to distribute rifles to the Neurals, but then seems to have second thoughts. It's unclear if he actually gave the order or not. Was the ending a moment of Kirk doing something he knew to be unethical, or was it a moment when he washed his hands, refusing to be complicit? Either solution is not cozy.

The Neurals were, by the episode's script's description, meant to be dressed like cavemen, wearing skins and other primitive clothing. As revealed in the book "Captains' Logs: The Unauthorized Complete Star Trek Voyages," however, getting together dozens of caveman outfits proved to be prohibitively expensive. But luckily, thanks to the resourcefulness of costume designer Bill Theiss, outfits were cobbled together at the last minute ... out of off-the-rack sheepskin jackets.