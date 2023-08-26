Bob Barker, Legendary Host Of The Price Is Right, Has Died At 99

Let's hope they have Plinko in the afterlife because the longest-running "The Price is Right" host, Bob Barker, has died at the age of 99. The news was first reported by ABC7. Barker hosted "The Price is Right" for over three decades — from 1972 to 2007 — asking contestants to come on down and try to guess the correct prices of items, ranging from groceries to huge prize packages like a cruise, a set of luggage, and a brand new car. On his watch, "The Price is Right" became the longest-running game show in North American history. And with its success, Barker became a household name, a comforting face, and a voice that was regularly on TV every weekday morning.

Barker began his career in radio before moving to the NBC television series "Truth or Consequences" as host in 1956, where he stayed for nearly 20 years. In 1972, after "The Price is Right" was revamped – Bill Cullen helmed a similar take on it in the late 1950s and early 1960s — Barker was brought on as host and he stayed for the rest of his career. Over the years, Barker made a number of guest appearances on other shows, mostly as himself or a version of himself. And he cemented his cinematic legacy by getting into a brawl on the golf course in Adam Sandler's "Happy Gilmore." The game show host was a beloved television figure and fierce animal rights advocate whose legacy will continue for years to come.