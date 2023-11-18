The Correct Order To Watch The Austin Powers Movies

After the massive success of the "Wayne's World" movies, studios were eager to capitalize on the popularity of "Saturday Night Live" cast member Mike Myers and his ability to create truly memorable characters. While womanizing James Bond spoof that is Austin Powers wasn't something Myers brought to "SNL" like the "Wayne's World" sketches, the shagadelic spoy blew up in pop culture pretty quickly.

"Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery" made him a household name in 1997, complete with a massive marketing campaign and merchandise ranging from Austin Powers Halloween costumes to vintage tin lunchboxes. For a few short years, it seemed like Hollywood got swept up in Powers-mania, as two sequels were released in fairly quick succession. But after "Austin Powers in Goldmember" in 2002, the character pretty much disappeared from the pop culture consciousness. Rumors of a fourth film have circulated for years, with the most recent ones popping up just this past August when "Strays" director Josh Greenbaum said he would love to direct.

Any new "Austin Powers" movie would have to follow much older versions of the characters, since it's been 21 years since the last movie came out. But there's definitely potential to dive back in and have Seth Green's Scott Evil be the new big bad. The "Austin Powers" films were cheeky, fun romps that occasionally pushed the boundaries of good taste, and it would be interesting to see how a sexist international super-spy survived in 2023. At the same time, there's an entire generation that missed out on the wave of Austin Powers popularity! So for the young ones out there (or for those of you who missed out on "Austin Powers" the first time around or maybe just need a refresher), here's a handy little guide to the "Austin Powers" movies and how to watch them in order.