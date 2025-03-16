Every The Simpsons Episode Written By Conan O'Brien, Ranked

"The Simpsons" is one of America's finest institutions — and nowadays, one of its most reliable. Even after 36 seasons, the longest-running primetime television series continues to produce timeless half-hour episodes (and the occasional hour-long special) that show why it deserves to still be around after so long.

Of course, there is always the "this show used to be better in the '90s" crowd that can't dare to imagine newer episodes being anything but garbage. Still, they have a point. The earlier seasons of "The Simpsons" were not just meticulously written and impeccably timed, but they have great animation and phenomenal character writing. It's why, despite there still being one modern episode, our list of the best "Simpsons" episodes ever is mostly comprised of episodes from seasons 4 to 6.

Among the best episodes, one common element that pops up a lot in that list (at least in the episode credits) is the name Conan O'Brien, America's other most reliable institution. The comedian, host, actor, and writer hosted one of the most fun Oscar ceremonies in recent memory, and throughout many decades he has been a part of some incredibly well-made comedic projects, from his days writing for "Saturday Night Live" to his recent travel show "Conan O'Brien Must Go."

Few things have had as big an impact on pop culture as "The Simpsons," so Conan's work on the show ranks rather high in terms of his legacy. Besides, these are all quite good episodes (and some all-time greats). Whether you're at the stage in your "Simpsons" journey that you're starting to specifically rewatch episodes based on writing or directing credits, or you're on a Conan-high post-Oscars and want to revisit some of his best work, we're ranking each episode of "The Simpsons" written by Conan O'Brien. Sadly, there's one episode he'll never get to make: a sequel to "Stark Raving Dad" that Conan did rewrites for and supposedly would be centered around Prince. But let's dig into the episodes that we were fortunate enough to get from the comedian.